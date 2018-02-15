FOUND: 37-year-old Camille West

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 37-year-old woman who went missing more than two weeks ago was located Wednesday evening in St. George.

Camille West of St. George was located near St. George Boulevard and 600 East at 5 p.m. by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy who then notified the St. George Police Department of the missing woman’s location, St. George Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Lona Trombley said.

Officers responded to the area and confirmed West’s identity, Trombley said, and shortly after the woman’s family was notified that she had been located and was safe.

West was reported missing Feb. 6; however, she had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 30, said one of West’s coworkers, Selina Neve, adding that West was last seen at One & Only, 64 North 800 E., in St. George.

At that point, police considered the incident to be a suspicious disappearance due to the amount of time that had passed since she last contacted family.

