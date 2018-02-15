FOUND: 37-year-old Camille West

Written by Cody Blowers
February 15, 2018
ST. GEORGE — A 37-year-old woman who went missing more than two weeks ago was located Wednesday evening in St. George.

Camille West of St. George was located near St. George Boulevard and 600 East at 5 p.m. by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy who then notified the St. George Police Department of the missing woman’s location, St. George Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Lona Trombley said.

Officers responded to the area and confirmed West’s identity, Trombley said, and shortly after the woman’s family was notified that she had been located and was safe.

West was reported missing Feb. 6; however, she had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 30, said one of West’s coworkers, Selina Neve, adding that West was last seen at One & Only, 64 North 800 E., in St. George.

At that point, police considered the incident to be a suspicious disappearance due to the amount of time that had passed since she last contacted family.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this report.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

  • comments February 15, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Well good. My first thought was she might’ve been beamed up by space aliens. In reality, she may’ve just been on a good ol’ So. UT drug binge and gone awol for a few days. we’ll never know

  • Lastdays February 15, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Good that she was found.
    I would hate to be known for ” Last seen at the One & Only “

  • LunchboxHero February 15, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Glad she was found!

