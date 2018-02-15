Driver trapped in rollover on SR-18 near Veyo

Firefighters and paramedics respond to single-vehicle rollover near Veyo Thursday morning, Washington County, Utah, Feb. 16, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man was unable to free himself after his pickup truck rolled off state Route 18 near Veyo Thursday morning, temporarily trapping the driver until help arrived.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched just after 7:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover on SR-18 near mile marker 22, a few miles north of Veyo. The incident involved a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a driver possibly trapped inside, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said.

Upon arrival firefighters found the truck tipped onto its side, with the passenger door resting against the ground. Inside the cab they found the driver standing upright, with the top of his head near the driver’s side door that he was unable to open on his own.

Firefighters were able to hold the door open by tying one end of a rope to the door and the other end to the bumper, and once the door was secured they freed the driver from the truck.

“Technically he wasn’t extricated,” Mower said, “but he was trapped and actually standing right there inside of the cab, because he couldn’t reach the door to winch it open, so they just tied it open with the rope.”

After speaking with the driver, troopers determined that the man was heading south on SR-18 and lost control of the truck while navigating a curve in the road, which sent the pickup veering to the right until it left the roadway and rolled over onto its side.

Troopers responding to the scene said the road conditions were very slushy at the time of the rollover, which could have played a role in the crash, but it is still under investigation.

“He may be cited for driving at speeds too fast for road conditions, but we haven’t issued anything at this point,” the trooper said.

The truck sustained extensive damage and was later towed from the scene. The driver reported he was uninjured in the crash, which the trooper attributed to seat belt use.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with the scene, along with the Dammeron Valley Fire Department, Brookside Fire Department, Enterprise Fire Department and paramedics from Gold Cross Ambulance.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

