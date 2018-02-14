New Southern Utah representative sworn into Utah House

Rep. Travis Seegmiller, R-St. George, is sworn in as the newest member of the Utah House by Speaker Greg Hughes as Seegmiller's wife, Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, stands at his side in Salt Lake City, Feb. 14, 2018 | Photo courtesy of utah.gov, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Travis Seegmiller, who was just elected Monday in a special election in St. George, was sworn in as the newest member of the Utah House Wednesday.

Seegmiller, R-St. George, is replacing former Rep. Jon Stanard, who resigned last week before allegations of affairs with a prostitute came out. Representing House District 62, which covers Washington City and parts of St. George, Seegmiller told St. George News he is more than excited to start work as a lawmaker. He had his bags packed before the special election Monday and said he was ready to head up as soon as he could.

“We’re excited to welcome Rep. Seegmiller to the House,” Speaker of the House Greg Hughes said. “His experience in law, finance and public policy will serve him well as he jumps into his new legislative role.”

Seegmiller will be assigned to House Business and Labor Committee, House Government Operations Committee and Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to represent the good people of District 62,” Seegmiller said.

Seegmiller is a professor of law and executive leadership at Dixie State University. He has worked on presidential political campaigns and public policy issues since 1996, including service as a strategy staffer for Mitt Romney and as a Judiciary Committee staffer to Sen. Orrin Hatch.

After being elected, Seegmiller told St. George News he hopes to retain his job at Dixie State and continue teaching.

“I have already spoken with people from the university who gave me assurances I wouldn’t be fired,” Seegmiller said.

