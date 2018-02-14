Grand Staircase-Escalante changes don’t affect tourism opportunities

Image courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — While the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument’s boundaries have been modified by presidential proclamation, Kane County and Garfield County Offices of Tourism and the Bureau of Land Management want to assure the public that these changes should not affect their overall outdoor experience in Southern Utah, according to a joint statement released this week. The area’s tourist attractions and sites continue to be accessible.

“The presidential proclamation modified the boundaries of the national monument into three management units within the monument known as the Grand Staircase, Kaiparowits and Escalante Canyons units,” Harry Barber, acting monument manager, said in the statement. “The lands excluded from the monument’s boundaries continue to be managed by the BLM’s Kanab Field Office and will remain accessible to the public in accordance with the existing BLM management plan,”

Camille Johnson, executive director of Kane County Office of Tourism, added, “We are optimistic these changes won’t impact the outdoor experience in southern Utah. The hikes, destinations and viewpoints that make Southern Utah and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument so beautiful and worth exploring are not going anywhere. Visitors still have access to all the iconic sites and attractions; the only difference is that some areas will be managed by a different BLM office.”

Popular destinations — such as Inchworm Arch, Peek-a-Boo and Spooky Gulch slot canyons, Lick Wash, Devils Garden and Cottonwood Narrows — are available and open to the public, according to the statement. In addition, outfitters and guides will continue to offer services in the area to help visitors see the unique sights.

“We want all visitors to know that the Garfield County and Kane County Offices of Tourism and the BLM are working together to continue providing a positive and fun visitor experience” Falyn Owens, executive director of Garfield County Office of Tourism, said. “What is most important for people to know is that visitors will be able to access the beautiful scenery and experience the awaiting attractions.”

To learn more about Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and all the area’s attractions, visit the websites for Bryce Canyon Country, Visit Southern Utah or BLM Utah.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews