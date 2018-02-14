2 Washington City residents dead, missing teen found in critical condition

Katie Seegmiller, who went missing Jan. 23 from Washington City, Utah, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Washington City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City teen, who had been missing for more than two weeks, has been found Wednesday in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a car wreck in Minnesota that killed two other Washington City residents.

The teen, 15-year-old Katie Seegmiller, went missing Jan. 23 and had been listed as a runaway juvenile possibly headed to South Dakota, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. A search for Seegmiller ensued with a growing concern for the teen’s health because she has cystic fibrosis.

Seegmiller was located Wednesday when Minnesota officials responded to a two-vehicle crash near County Road 2 and Island Lake Road north of Cold Spring at approximately 8 a.m., according to a statement issued by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Randall, 30, and JD Randall, 24, both of Washington City, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The three Washington City residents had been traveling in a 2008 Mitsubishi Gallant south on County Road 2 when the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, sliding sideways into the northbound lanes, according to an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately clear who was driving the Mitsubishi at the time of the crash.

When the Mitsubishi entered the northbound traffic lane, the vehicle was struck by a 2002 Buick Lesbre, driven Sandra Hansen, 64, of Cold Spring, Stearns County Sheriff’s officials said.

The impact sent the Mitsubishi into a ditch where it rolled, ejecting Cody Randall and JD Randall from the vehicle, officials said, adding that lifesaving measures attempted by emergency responders proved unsuccessful as the two men were pronounced dead.

Seegmiller, who had become trapped inside the vehicle, was extricated by Cold Spring Fire Department and airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Buick was also extricated from her vehicle and transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital in stable condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Cold Spring Police Department, Cold Spring Fire Department, Rockville Fire Department, North Air Helicopter and Life Link Helicopter assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said Wednesday.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

