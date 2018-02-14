Active shooter drills prepare school staff, police for the unthinkable

Tactical police officers sweep through Canyon View Middle School's main office during a scheduled "active shooter" lockdown drill and training exercise, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 8, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A horrific shooting incident in a Florida high school Wednesday morning that left at least 17 dead and more than a dozen others injured has underscored the importance of being prepared in such situations. (See Ed. Note)

Along these lines, teachers and staff members at two Cedar City middle schools took part in “active shooter” training exercises designed to prepare teachers and staff for the unthinkable – but clearly not impossible – event of a school shooting.

Canyon View Middle School’s drill took place right after school Feb. 8. A similar exercise was conducted at Cedar Middle School early Wednesday morning, right before the scheduled “late start” of the school day and, coincidentally, just hours before the Florida shooting occurred.

In both training exercises, students were not allowed to be inside the building during the nearly hour-long drills. Parents and students were notified about the exercises ahead of time, police and school officials said.

“This was our first time doing an active shooter situation, and we found it very revealing,” Canyon View Middle School Principal Rob Wagner said. “Even though we knew it was a drill, it really caused our adrenaline to go way up, especially when we kept thinking what if this were real and our students were at risk.”

Canyon View Middle’s exercise last Thursday began after several officers from Cedar City Police Department had secured the building and made sure there were no students still inside. Then the drill started with the sound of a series of gunshots – blanks fired from a rifle – that seemed to originate from one of the school’s nearby classrooms or hallways.

Wagner and other school staffers immediately went into action, telephoning dispatchers and using the school’s intercom system to notify the teachers about the situation.

“We are in lockdown. We are in lockdown,” Wagner repeated over the loudspeakers, taking care to add that the exercise was merely a drill.

A short time later, a tactical team of officers came through the school’s main office, asking bystanders to show their hands as they swept the area looking for the “suspect,” who was actually a police officer playing the role of the shooter. Approximately 15-20 minutes later, the drill came to some sort of resolution, and law enforcement participants joined with faculty members for a debriefing session inside the school library afterward.

“Our faculty had a really good discussion afterwards about what we would need to do differently and things we need to add to our safety plan,” Wagner said. “As educators it seems to always be in the back of our minds what could happen. It’s a hard thing; we don’t want to be doomsday, but at the same time we want to be prepared.”

Sgt. Jerry Womack of Cedar City Police Department also emphasized the importance of preparedness.

“We have to train for the worst-case scenarios and then hope we never have to use it,” he said. “It’s important for law enforcement, dispatchers and educators to work together so we know how the other is going to react.”

“It allows us to work out the bugs using realistic training so we don’t make those mistakes if there is a real situation,” Womack added.

In an email sent out to parents before Wednesday’s drill, Cedar Middle Principal Bylynda Murray shared similar thoughts.

“While it is unsettling to think about emergencies happening to our children, frequent review and practice of emergency procedures at home and at school, will help everyone to be prepared,” Murray wrote. “Throughout the school year, students and teachers will be trained in emergency procedures and will be taught how to react, where to assemble and what to expect in an emergency situation.”

Both principals thanked the parents of the students for their understanding and support and said that anyone with further questions or concerns is welcome to contact them directly. They also thanked law enforcement officers and dispatchers for the work they do to help keep schools safe.

Murray reminded parents that in an actual emergency, the school’s primary means of communication will be through the “Remind” communication system, with a follow-up email sent to the contact provided in the parent or guardian’s PowerSchool account linked to their students.

“You can sign up for emergency notifications through Remind by texting @cedar to 207-358-3612,” Murray said in her email to parents. “ We also encourage you to check your student contacts, including all emails, in PowerSchool to ensure these are up to date and correct.”

Ed. Note: Information regarding the number of confirmed fatalities and injuries has been updated.

