‘Nation’s Best Parade’ showcases 28 homes in its 28th year

This photo shows the interior of a home in the 28th annual St. George Area Parade of Homes, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Southern Utah Home Builder's Association, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 28th annual “St. George Area Parade of Homes” opens Friday to an expected crowd of over 30,000 visitors. This year’s theme is “The Nation’s Best Parade,” referring to the award issued to the Southern Utah Home Builder’s Association by the National Association of Home Builders in 2017 for the Best Parade of Homes for association size. The parade has long been known as one of the best managed parades in the industry, now that effort has been formally recognized.

This year’s parade will run through Feb. 25 and feature 28 homes throughout the St. George area.

“This year’s parade is really exciting,” said Mari Krashowetz, the home builder’s association executive officer. “Every year a new product comes out, new innovations are displayed, technology is improved, and this year is no exception. The builders have gone above and beyond to show their incredible craftsmanship in each and every home.”

Clear skies and sunshine are expected for opening weekend of the parade where thousands will tour each home. A specific route is published by the association for all participants to make the travel from home to home simple. This will be very helpful due to the various construction projects in place, particularly the Bluff Street construction project, to help avoid construction delays and make the route smooth with little to no delays.

“Our parade committee has worked countless hours to make sure that each home is clearly marked, that the parade route is smooth and that this year creates an experience that is worthy of the ‘Nation’s Best Parade,’” Krashowetz said.

Preview videos of the building process have been posted on the parade Facebook page over the past two months, allowing the public to get a taste of what each home has to offer prior to opening.

Homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the parade except Feb. 25, when homes will close at 5 p.m.

As patrons exit each home, various booths will provide the latest in-home products and related services. Many of the homes have already been sold, however some are still available for sale for any patrons that would like to own a parade home.

The St. George Area Parade of Homes provides a mobile app for Android and Apple devices. The free app allows attendees to preview homes and floor plans, navigate to the parade homes, access an e-ticket, view a list of building professionals, and save notes and photos of favorite homes.

Tickets are $15 and are now available online or beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Red Cliffs Mall center court and Lin’s Marketplace locations. A portion of each ticket sale is given back to the community through the Southern Utah Home Builders Care Foundation, which contributes to local charities and education scholarships.

About the St. George Area Parade of Homes

The St. George Area Parade of Homes is an annual event produced by the Southern Utah Home Builders Association – a trade association representing more than 700 building industry professionals.

The association’s mission is to support the home building industry and benefit its members, partners and communities through education, relationships, advocacy and service.

The St. George Area Parade of Homes is supported by longtime main sponsor Zions Bank and the following: Dominion Energy, Boulevard Home Furnishings, Burton Lumber, Spectrum Media, KONY 99.9, KSL Television and KSL.com.

For more information, visit the St. George Area Parade of Homes online, on Facebook or call 435-674-1400.

Event details

What: The 28th annual St. George Area Parade of Homes.

When: Feb. 16-25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closes 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

Cost: $15.

Purchase tickets: Online now or at the Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George or at Lin’s Marketplace locations beginning Thursday at 5 p.m.

