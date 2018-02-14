Pedestrian struck in Mesquite intersection transported to hospital in serious condition

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital in serious condition Wednesday after she was struck by a passenger car while crossing an intersection in Mesquite, Nevada.

A few minutes before 8 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to an incident at the intersection of North Sand Hill Boulevard and East Old Mill Road, Mesquite Police Department officer Quinn Averett said.

Emergency medical personnel found the woman, 59, lying on the ground with a laceration to her head. She was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Officers diverted traffic away from the scene and Sand Hill Boulevard was shut down temporarily to tend to the woman and clear the intersection.

Officers determined during the investigation that the passenger car was making a left-hand turn from Old Mill Road onto North Sand Hill Boulevard and struck the woman before completing the turn.

The victim had the right-of-way, Averett said, and waited for the signal before she started to across inside of the crosswalk when the incident occurred.

“The driver said he didn’t see the pedestrian before he hit her,” Averett said.

The woman remains in the hospital at the writing of this report.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews