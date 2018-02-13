News short: Controlled burn scheduled near Cedar City; smoke and flame may be visible

This May 2017 file photo shows a slash pile being burned in a prescribed fire near Duck Creek Village, Dixie National Forest, Utah, May 18, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is advising the public that a scheduled controlled burn that started Monday near Cedar City will produce visible smoke and flames from portions of town, as well as Interstate 15.

The BLM is burning slash piles south of Cedar City in the Shurtz Canyon area. The burn is necessary to reduce debris (brush and trees) that resulted from construction of the Shurtz Canyon trailhead.

“During the construction of the newly developed Shurtz Canyon Mountain Bike Trailhead, a large slash pile was created when opening up a parking area for public land users,” said Paul Briggs, Cedar City BLM field manager. “Agency fire personnel plan to conduct the burn during forecasted snowfall conditions which will clean up the area while mitigating smoke impacts to local residents.”

The burn is anticipated to continue through the week. Smoke and flame may be visible from Interstate 15 and southern portions of the Cedar City area. Light smoke may remain visible from the surrounding area for several days after the burn occurs. No road closures are in effect for this short duration ignition event.

