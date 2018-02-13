Award-winning artist to exhibit paintings at Frontier Homestead

"Edge of Forever II" by Valerie Orlemann, who will be exhibiting her work at Frontier Homestead State Park Museum | Photo courtesy of Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Frontier Homestead State Park Museum will host an exhibit by painter Valerie Orlemann, a Utah landscape painter, starting Wednesday and running through March 28.

Orlemann uses canvas and oil to capture a realistic sense of light, color and place. She studied art at the University of Utah until parenthood and a new job for her husband set her loose in Southern Utah’s dramatic scenery.

She has exhibited work in galleries in Salt Lake City, St. George, Provo and Flagstaff, Arizona, and at art festivals around Utah. Her work has been recognized with awards including Best in Show at the 2016 Cedar Breaks Arts Afire Plein Air, first place in the 2016 Escalante Canyons Art Festival Public Lands paint out, and purchase awards by the St. George Art Museum and Dixie State University.

Orlemann has been the featured artist at the Cedar City Arts Festival and the Escalante Canyons Art Festival and was selected to be an Artist in Residence at Mesa Verde National Park. She also received the Professional Artist Award at the 2012 “Business of Art.” Her work is included in Painters of Utah’s Canyons and Deserts by Poulton and Swanson (Gibbs Smith Press, 2009).

She lives with her husband and daughter in Parowan.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 635 N. Main St. in Cedar City. For more information call the museum at 435-586-9290.

