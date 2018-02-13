Police bust alleged Washington County meth dealer

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Undercover investigations by the Washington County Drug Task Force led to the takedown of another alleged drug dealer Saturday.

The task force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 33-year-old Nicholas Stewart Jones, of LaVerkin, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation, the task force conducted a controlled buy of methampetamine on three separate occasions in Washington County, the report states, through the use of a confidential informant who purchased meth from Jones.

Jones was subsequently charged with three second-degree felony counts of drug distribution, according to an information filed Monday in 5th District Court by the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested at his home Saturday and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Jones appeared before 5th District Judge Eric Ludlow Monday afternoon for his initial appearance. He remains in police custody as this report publishes.

According to Utah Court records, Jones has an extensive criminal record since 2002, including arrests for assault, domestic violence, harassment, impaired driving, joyriding, shoplifting and drug-related offenses, among other charges.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

