See acclaimed show ‘Vietnam…Through my Lens’ in Kayenta’s Lorraine Boccardo Theater; free for veterans

IVINS — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is celebrating President’s Day weekend with a stirring presentation of “Vietnam…Through my Lens” – a one-man show written and performed by former combat photographer and writer Stu Richel.

This presentation, a collection of memories, photos and stories from Richel’s time in the service, will be performed Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. in the center’s Lorraine Boccardo Theater. An optional traditional Vietnamese dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. prior to Friday’s performance. Dinner is $25.

As a special “thank you,” veterans of the United States military will receive two free tickets to see the performance. To redeem the free tickets call 435-674-2787.

“Vietnam… Through my Lens” premiered in New York City in 2014 and has since toured across the country. Made vivid by projections of his photos, Richel said his story is not “about guts or glory” or “some political statement” but rather a play about one soldier’s journey, an intensely personal account of war and an exploration of the unique bond between veterans.

The performance is a tale about friendships, trust and tenacity that travels from the jungles of South East Asia to the “jungle” of Manhattan, highlighted with photographs and video montages, most from Richel’s tour in Vietnam.

“Complemented by Richel’s own photographs of the era, his lens puts a face on the American soldier, while showcasing his skill in character acting,” said Deborah Greenhut, playwright, Princeton Research Forum.

Richel has written and performed in many other solo shows, including “Mortal Decisions, a Diary of the Donner Party,” which was called “a true work of sublime genius” by the NY Observer. His other plays include “The Same Cloud” and “The Bugs Don’t Call Me Nigger.” Richel has had principal roles in more than 17 feature films and dozens of regional, off-Broadway and other shows in New York City.

Richel served from 1968 to 1970. In 1969, he was a combat correspondent with the 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam.

Tickets for “Vietnam…Through my Lens” are $30 for the general public, $10 for students with identification and free for veterans. Friday’s traditional Vietnamese dinner is $25.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by calling 435-674-2787 or at the door. Veterans must call to redeem their tickets.

