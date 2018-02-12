July 16, 1942 – Feb. 10, 2018

Richard Edward Reid (born as Piaskowski) born July 16, 1942, son to Victor and Vivian LeClair Piaskowski in Detroit, Michigan, passed away Feb. 10, 2018, after a valiant fight with kidney cancer.

Rick married Donna Faye Grace Dyer on Sept. 10, 1962, in Preston, Idaho, and had three children together. Rick later married Cloette Barber Small on June 18, 1994m in Centerville, Utah, until his death. Rick has 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Rick was raised in Detroit where he attended and graduated from Salesian High School in 1960. He enlisted in the U.S Army to serve his country in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after eight years of service.

He attended and graduated from Brigham Young University, receiving his degree in communications. He worked for the Veterans Administration for the next 34 years. During this time, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force Reserve, receiving an honorable discharge.

He loved playing cards and card games, bowling, camping, fishing, trips to Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge with his family, motorcycle rides all over the western United States and into Canada. He also liked to make waiters’ and waitresses’ jobs a challenge.

He is survived by his wife Collette Barber Reid, children Stephen (Dwendy), Ron (Mary Anne), Lori (Trent), Lisa (John), Doug, sisters Janie, Lorraine, Rozelma.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lois.

His family is grateful for his caring doctors, nurses and staff at Dixie Regional Hospital, Southern Utah Veterans Home and Intermountain Hospice.

Funeral services

His funeral will be Thursday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. that day.

Graveside service will be on Friday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, Camp Williams in Bluffdale, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.