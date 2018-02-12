Would what you think make Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge better sites? This is when you can coffee-chat with the man in charge.

The iconic Horseshoe Bend Overlook on the Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Page, Arizona, date not specified | National Park Service photo courtesy of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. — The superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument wants to have a casual sit-down chat over coffee with people in the community who have ideas, concerns, questions and mutual interests in these national treasures.

Superintendent William “Billy” Shott, in a news release, has invited anyone interested to join him for this informal conversation at the Ranch House Grille, 819 N. Navajo Drive in Page, on Feb. 22, from 7:30 to 9 a.m.:

Everyone is invited to join us, but I want to emphasize two things: Casual and Local…don’t expect a presentation. I’m looking for an opportunity to talk informally with my neighbors about our shared interests in Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge. I look forward to connecting with whomever wants to join us. I will be available to discuss just about anything related to these two national parks. On this particular visit, I also plan to bring our fee manager along in case more information is needed on that topic.

No reservations are required and the restaurant welcomes participants to order their own beverages or breakfast from the menu.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area attracts over 3 million visitors per year. While one of its main features is Lake Powell, one of the largest man-made lakes in North America and a popular recreation site, it takes up only 13 percent of the recreation area. The Glen Canyon area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees Ferry in Arizona to Orange Cliffs in Southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas and a vast panorama of human history.

Rainbow Bridge National Monument attracts nearly 100,000 visitors per year. It features one of the world’s largest known natural bridges with a span of 275 feet that stands nearly 290 feet tall. It is often described as a rainbow turned to stone. Rainbow Bridge can be reached by boat on Lake Powell or by making a two-three day rugged hike around Navajo Mountain, permit required.

More information is available on the parks’ websites: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument as well as on the park service’s Visitor Guide for these sites.

Event details

What: Coffee chat with Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s superintendent, William Shott.

When: Feb. 22, 2018 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Where: The Ranch House Grille, 819 North Navajo Drive, Page, Arizona.

Details: Casual chat, no presentation will be given. ” Shott said in the announcement, “

