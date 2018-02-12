Balance your well-being with help from the Chamber Training Series

Trevor Smith will speak at the next Chamber Training Series luncheon in St. George. | Photo courtesy St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Resilience is that ineffable quality that allows some people to be knocked down by life and come back stronger than ever. Rather than letting failure overcome them and drain their resolve, they find a way to rise from the ashes.

Join the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce for Wednesday’s Chamber Training Series to learn about your well-being and how to balance it all while thriving at work.

Psychologists have identified some of the factors that make someone resilient, among them a positive attitude, optimism, the ability to regulate emotions and the ability to see failure as a form of helpful feedback. Even after misfortune, resilient people are blessed with such an outlook that they are able to change course and soldier on.

This lecture will focus on the redeeming qualities of resilience and provide helpful insight on how to become more resilient and turn hardship into an empowering interpretation enabling you to thrive. This lecture will also provide helpful resources that can be implemented at any business to cultivate a culture of health promotion and wellness.

The speaker will be Trevor Smith, Southwest Regional Manager of Health Promotion and Wellness for Intermountain Healthcare, who manages the LiVe Well Center-St. George. Smith earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Utah University. His master’s thesis study data has been used by both Nike Inc. and Duke University, as well as having been published in the International Journal of Exercise Science.

He recently received his doctorate from Rocky Mountain University and his dissertation topic will soon be published, “Examining Self-reported Adult Physical Activity Levels in an Integrated Health Care System.”

Prior to leading the wellness team for Dixie Regional Medical Center, Smith spent three years in its cardiac rehab working with patients recovering from various heart procedures. An extensive internship with Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah provided Smith an early career opportunity creating and implementing wellness programs that focus on specialty populations.

Working with athletes, older adults and those battling debilitating conditions on appropriate movement and exercise programs is Smith’s passion. He also lends his expertise to organizations within the community that seek a more active lifestyle and a healthier future.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training Series.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

Details: Chamber members $15, nonmembers $20. Advance registration required, do so here.

