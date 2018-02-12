Art Tuesdays debut at Southern Utah Museum of Art, offer programs for all ages

Photo courtesy of the Southern Utah Museum of Art, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In an attempt to bring more art-related activities to the residents of Iron County, the Southern Utah Museum of Art is offering a variety of programs for all ages on various Tuesdays throughout the Southern Utah University spring semester. All activities are free and open to the public.

The next event will be a “Lunch and Learn” Tuesday at noon at SUMA with Dr. Andrew Marvick discussing the history of installation artists, including Marchel Duchamp, Ai WeiWei, and Spencer Finch.

While the Lunch and Learn program is geared more toward adults, the museum kicked off the semester in January with “Create Playdate,” which was aimed at preschoolers and their parents and will continue throughout the spring on Feb. 20, March 20, April 17 and May 15.

This 45-minute program begins with a story and is followed by creative activities in visual and performing arts. Led by students from the Beverley Taylor Sorenson College of Education and Human Development, Create Playdate is a partnership between SUMA and artsFUSION.

“Create Playdate is so much fun because my students get to work with young children and their parents,” said Alisa Petersen, Beverley Taylor Sorenson Endowed Chair of Elementary Arts. “This program provides my students the opportunity to take their ideas off the page and turn them into real-life experiences.”

For those who miss the Feb. 13 Lunch and Learn, there will be another one April 10 at noon featuring Southern Utah Museum of Art Director/Curator Jessica Farling presenting some history behind modern and contemporary sculpture with discussions about Henry Moore, Alexander Calder and James Surls. Attendees are invited to bring their lunch; drinks and desserts will be provided.

“Melody in the Museum” will take place on Feb. 27 and April 24 at noon. Faculty or students from Southern Utah University’s music department will be performing 30-minute concerts on the museum’s Steinway & Sons piano.

Visit SUMA this spring semester to see how the museum is creating shared experiences in art for all Iron County residents.

“This spring, we are excited to expand our public programming,” Farling said. “There really is something for everyone this semester at SUMA.”

