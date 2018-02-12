Dec. 15, 1938 — Feb. 10, 2018

Peggy Munson Soria, 79, passed away Feb. 10, 2018.

She was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Moreland and Eleanor Munson. She married Phil Soria in 1963, later divorced. She had a long and varied career as a bookkeeper and office manager. She retired in 1999 and moved to Ivins, Utah, where she spent many years enjoying her beautiful home at the base of the Red Mountain in Ivins and her family and many friends, old and new.

Peggy is survived by her son, Joseph “Joe” Soria; her sisters Judy (Steve) McLachlan and Nanette Badura; special cousin, Barbara Kinsley; and many good friends. She was the favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gene and Frank Munson; and step-sister, Sandy Miller McKone.

She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Per Peggy’s wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

