Peggy Munson Soria

Written by Obituaries
February 12, 2018

Dec. 15, 1938 — Feb. 10, 2018

Peggy Munson Soria, 79, passed away Feb. 10, 2018.

She was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Moreland and Eleanor Munson. She married Phil Soria in 1963, later divorced. She had a long and varied career as a bookkeeper and office manager. She retired in 1999 and moved to Ivins, Utah, where she spent many years enjoying her beautiful home at the base of the Red Mountain in Ivins and her family and many friends, old and new.

Peggy is survived by her son, Joseph “Joe” Soria; her sisters Judy (Steve) McLachlan and Nanette Badura; special cousin, Barbara Kinsley; and many good friends. She was the favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gene and Frank Munson; and step-sister, Sandy Miller McKone.

She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Per Peggy’s wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.   

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Obituaries Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Posted in ObituariesTagged , ,

Leave a Reply