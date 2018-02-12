Southern Utah man dies after crash in West Valley City

A GMC Envoy sustains heavy damage following a crash on 3500 South in West Valley City, Utah, Feb. 11, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Southern Utah man was killed in a crash in West Valley City Sunday.

The man, 44-year-old Jared P. Lund, of New Harmony, died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 215, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Lund was driving a Toyota Tundra when, for an as-yet unknown reason, the truck went off I-215 West at the 3500 South off-ramp then “jumped the ramp” where it landed on 3500 South and struck a GMC Envoy, UHP said in a statement.

The driver and passenger in the Envoy suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital, UHP said, adding that they are expected to recover.

As of Monday, UHP said there was still no “obvious cause” of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by UHP troopers and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

