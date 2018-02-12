MISSING: 37-year-old Camille West

Written by Joseph Witham
February 12, 2018
Camille West, 37, depicted in this Jan. 25, 2018, photo, went missing late last month | Photo courtesy of Selina Neve, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 37-year-old St. George woman.

Family reported Camille West as missing to the St. George Police Department Feb. 6, but she hasn’t been heard from since approximately Jan. 30.

She was last seen at One & Only, 64 North 800 E #2, in St. George, West’s coworker, Selina Neve, said.

West is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 168 pounds with blue eyes. She has short blonde hair that may be dyed blue.

St. George Police are describing her disappearance as suspicious due to the amount of time that has passed since she last contacted family.

Anyone with information about West’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

