Driver with minor passenger crashes ATV; police suspect DUI

Stock Photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man driving an all-terrain vehicle with a minor passenger on board was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed the ATV near Apple Valley Sunday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 12:45 p.m. on a dirt road off Apple Valley’s Main Street.

“The driver had been drinking in the morning and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident,” Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Graham Hancock said.

Medical personnel from Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department responded and transported the driver to the hospital for evaluation, but no significant injuries were reported, Hancock said.

No injuries were reported for the minor passenger on the ATV. The underage rider was reportedly not wearing a helmet, which is against Utah law.

Exactly how the ATV crashed was unknown to police at the time of this report, but the vehicle had to be towed away in inoperable condition.

The driver, 44-year-old Jonathon Ronald Wilde, was arrested on class A misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence with a passenger under 18 years old. Additional charges included speeding too fast for conditions, helmet violation, driving on a suspended license and expired registration.

Wilde posted bail and was released from custody.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.