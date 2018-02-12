World Trade Center Utah CEO to speak at iGlobal Stores e-commerce event at Tech Ridge

Dixie Technical College on Tech Ridge, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie Technical College, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Exciting things are happening in the Southern Utah tech world, and iGlobal Stores is taking part in all the action. The cross-border e-commerce technology brand headquartered in St. George is hosting a global e-commerce and rebranding event Friday at 11 a.m. at Dixie Technical College on Tech Ridge.

The event will feature iGlobal Stores CEO Clint Reid as he introduces the new brand and new name for the tech company. Reid will also introduce iGlobal Stores new products, which are set to change the industry of cross-border e-commerce – generally defined as international online trade involving the sale or purchase of products across national borders.

The event will also feature new and exciting things happening in the tech world in general. World Trade Center Utah CEO Derek Miller will speak about how Utah is becoming a global destination for business, and St. George Mayor Jon Pike will talk about Tech Ridge and future growth for the city and Washington County.

A reception and light lunch will follow the speakers.

The event is free but seating is limited, so reservations are required. Guests can reserve their seats online. The event will also be live streamed, with over 700 people from around the county expected to tune in, according to a press statement regarding the event.

Event details

What: iGlobal Stores Global e-commerce event.

When: Friday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m.

Where: Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free

Reserve a seat or register for live stream: Online.

