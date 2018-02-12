Does your big idea need extra funds? Artists, arts organizations encouraged to apply for mini-grants

Jim Howells adjusts new lighting for Iron County Acoustic Music Association purchased with a Cedar City Arts Council mini-grant, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Arts Council is once again encouraging individual artists and arts organizations to apply for artists’ mini-grants.

The Cedar City Arts Council works to promote local art and artists. Mini-grant funds may be used to purchase supplies or equipment, rent displays or performance venues, support mileage or registration costs to attend educational or training sessions, purchase promotional advertising or other needs as revealed in the grant application.

The goal of the mini-grants is to broaden the cultural landscape through unusual, unique and innovative ideas, events and projects.

Successful application ideas that have been awarded funding in past years have included new lights for the Iron County Acoustic Music Association, art supplies for afterschool art programs, music for a children’s choir, music for the Red Rock Singers, registration for an art teacher’s workshop, an easel for an artist, funding for a string bass case, money to help non-RAP tax groups pay for venue rental and many more.

It is valuable to include samples of previous work with the grant application. The Cedar City Arts Council Grants Committee reviews the applications and is pleased to offer several grants each cycle. Applications are due by Feb. 28 and can be found here.

Members of the CCAC help fund this project with their memberships to increase the artist offerings in the area.

The Cedar City Arts Council is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the arts in Iron County. Their mission is to foster a thriving arts community in Iron County through advocacy, appreciation, education and support. The organization is completely volunteer-run; all of the funds CCAC receives through donations or memberships are used to help the arts thrive in this community.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews