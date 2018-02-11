Oct. 21, 1952 — Feb. 9, 2018

Wendy Staar Mettinger passed away Feb. 9, 2018. She was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, to Rudolph Frank and Greta Victoria Pearson Staar. She married Ferrel Harold Kelsey.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Ferrel; daughter Lyndsey Mettinger; granddaughter, Halo Staar; and sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Nile Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rudolph Frank (Sandy) Staar, III.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

