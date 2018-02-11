Wendy Staar Mettinger

Written by Obituaries
February 11, 2018

Oct. 21, 1952 — Feb. 9, 2018

Wendy Staar Mettinger passed away Feb. 9, 2018. She was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, to Rudolph Frank and Greta Victoria Pearson Staar. She married Ferrel Harold Kelsey.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Ferrel; daughter Lyndsey Mettinger; granddaughter, Halo Staar; and sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Nile Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rudolph Frank (Sandy) Staar, III.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.   

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Obituaries Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Posted in ObituariesTagged , ,

Leave a Reply