Woman leaving church parking lot injured in crash, police arrest passenger

ST. GEORGE — A woman leaving a church parking lot was injured and a passenger from her vehicle was arrested after a crash in St. George Sunday.

The woman, who was driving a Toyota Sienna minivan, was pulling out of a parking lot at a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on East 100 South when a driver in a westbound Dodge Dakota pickup truck hit the minivan, St. George Police Officer Mike Christensen said.

She was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with minor injuries, Christensen said. The incident happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

“She’s going to be issued a citation,” Christensen said of the Toyota driver. “I don’t know yet, but it’ll probably be for failure to yield.”

A passenger in the Toyota Sienna who had a warrant was also arrested at the scene, Christensen said.

No one in the Dodge Dakota was injured.

Both vehicles blocked traffic for about 30 minutes until they were both towed away. St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

