Trailblazer softball team stays hot with 6th, 7th straight wins

Dixie State University vs. Montana State University Billings, Softball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 10, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The No. 9 Dixie State softball team pushed its winning streak to seven games and swept both games of a combined doubleheader on Saturday at the Canyons Softball Complex in St. George.

The Trailblazers (7-0) opened the day with a 14-4 six-inning victory over Montana State Billings, marking the fourth consecutive run-rule victory of the season. That stretch was snapped later in the day as DSU needed all seven innings to hold off Chadron State for a 5-3 win in cold and blustery conditions.

GAME ONE

Dixie State opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Janessa Bassett scored from third base on a ball put in play by Bailey Gaffin. Brenna Hinck picked up an RBI later in the inning when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to open a 2-0 lead.

MSU Billings countered with one run in the bottom of the first, scoring on a single to left field to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Trailblazers answered with four runs on four hits in the second inning to build a 6-1 advantage. Jessica Gonzalez and Kenzie Sawyer each highlighted the inning with separate 2-RBI singles.

The Yellowjackets pulled another run back in the bottom of the second with an RBI double to trim the DSU lead to 6-2. But that was as close as they would get.

DSU added one run in the third inning on a Bailey Gaffin RBI-single and pushed across four more runs in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 11-2. Riley Tyteca and Kori Gahn recorded RBI hits in the fifth inning before Gonzalez put the finishing touches on the frame with a two-run blast over the left field fence.

MSUB avoided the five-inning run-rule ending, scoring two runs on separate RBI-singles in the bottom of the fifth to pull back to within 11-4.

DSU made sure the game didn’t extend any longer than six innings, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth on a Bassett three-run home run to center field, her fourth home run of the Easton Classic, to push the lead to the final tally of 14-4.

Cambrie Hazel (3-0) earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out seven MSUB batters in 5.1 innings pitched. Bassett powered the offense with a 3-for-4 performance and 3 RBI, while Gonzalez added a 2-for-3 outing with 4 RBI.

GAME TWO

Dixie State looked to duplicate the performance in the second game of the day vs. Chadron State, scoring two runs in the first inning when Gonzalez drove a 2-RBI single to center field.

Chadron State cut the lead in half in the top of the third inning, scoring on an RBI-single up the middle to push the score to 2-1.

The Trailblazers answered with two more runs in the bottom of the third and another in the fourth inning to push the lead to 5-1.

The Eagles plated two runs in the fifth inning on an RBI-double followed by an RBI-single to cut the lead to 5-3. CSC threatened to tie or take the lead in the seventh inning and put its first two runners on base. Madi Dove entered for DSU and retired the next three batters to earn her first save of the season.

Alexandria Melendez (3-0) earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out five CSC batters in 6.0 innings pitched.

Dixie State wraps up play at the Easton Classic with a 12:30 p.m. matchup vs. Colorado School of Mines on Sunday.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.