Hurricane’s Armstrong, Cedar’s Jordan win gold at state wrestling tourney

OREM – Mountain Crest was the dominant team, rolling to the state title, but southern Utah wrestlers had impressive individual performances at the 4A state wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Utah Valley University.

Topping the list are two wrestlers who excel at other sports. Caleb Armstrong, the defending state champion in the 1600 and 3200 meters in track and field, beat the Mustangs’ Logan Mano in the final of the 132-pound class to earn the state title. Daniel Jordan of Cedar High, a key member of the Redmen offensive line in football, topped another Mustang, Eli Wells, to win the championship in the 285-pound (or heavyweight) class.

“This year’s state tournament was one of the hardest and most closely contested ones I’ve seen,” said Cedar coach Luke Payne. “We saw No. 1 seeds get knocked off early in the tournament and all kinds of upsets. The truth is anybody can beat anybody when you get to this level.”

Payne praised Jordan’s work ethic in getting this state title his senior year.

“Dedication and hard work,” Payne said. “As a junior last year, he didn’t work very hard and even quit the team for awhile. We talked him into coming back, and he ended up second at state. But this year he came back a completely different kid. He worked his butt off and ran hard and stayed after practice. He got the win today because he was in better shape than the Mountain Crest kid.”

Jordan ended up with a 4-2 decision over Wells in the 285 championship. Enoka Fuailetolo of Desert Hills placed fourth in that weight class.

Armstrong also used fitness and aggression to take the 132-pound class.

“I love his style and the way he wrestles,” Payne said. “He’s a go-getter. He’s a special kid. He’s fun to watch because he wears you down and works you to death.”

Armstrong defeated Mano by technical fall at the 5:20 mark. Kasey Robinson of Canyon View was third in the 132-pound class.

Region 9 had four other wrestlers make it to the finals. Hurricane’s Joshua Armstrong, Caleb’s younger brother and just a freshman, lost on a 3-2 decision to Uintah’s Randon Deets in the 126-pound class.

At 145 pounds, Canyon View’s Brady Lowry lost an 8-5 decision to Ryan Hansen of Sky View in the finals of that weight class.

At 195 pounds, Desert Hills wrestler Byron Anderson fell 7-5 to Orem’s Cooper Legas.

Tui Kanosh of Snow Canyon made it to the finals at 220 pounds, but lost a heartbreaker 5-2 to Bear River’s Logan Pond.

The Mustangs took the 4A team title by more than 50 points, with Uintah coming in second. Region 9’s Canyon View and Hurricane placed fifth and sixth, while Desert Hills finished ninth.

4A team scores

1. Mountain Crest 253; 2. Uintah 202.5; 3. Payson 188.0; 4. Bear River 153.0; 5. Canyon View 124.0; 6. Hurricane 111.5; 7. Salem Hills 84.5; 8. Spanish Fork 73.5; 9. Desert Hills 70.0; 10. Orem 64.0.

Individual results

106 — Championship: Cole Jensen (Payson) 46-10, So., over Austin Bush (Bonneville) 45-5, Fr. (MD 18-6); 3. Zackery Bingham, Bear River; 4. Layne Shepherd, Spanish Fork; 5. Anthony Lopez, Mountain Crest; 6. Cole Huber, Uintah.

113 — Championship: Braydon Mogle (Mountain Crest) 44-2, Sr., over Scott Robertson (Bear River) 43-6, Fr. (Dec 7-5); 3. Mattew Sedillo, Juan Diego; 4. Quade Valerio, Payson; 5. Gunnar Harrison, Uintah; 6. Josh Holme, Uintah.

120 — Championship: Gavin Ayotte (Uintah) 41-1, Jr., over Wyatt Hone (Payson) 35-9, So. (MD 24-10); 3. Jared Armstrong, Hurricane; 4. Avery Dustin, Bear River; 5. Mason Morris, Green Canyon; 6. Dallen Daley, Spanish Fork.

126 — Championship: Randon Deets (Uintah) 42-5, Jr., over Joshua Armstrong (Hurricane) 38-9, Fr. (Dec 3-2); 3. Gabriel Terry, Mountain View; 4. Riley Helt, Pine View; 5. Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills; 6. Devin Robins, Orem.

132 — Championship: Caleb Armstrong (Hurricane) 43-4, Jr., over Logan Mano (Mountain Crest) 38-8, Sr. (Fall 5:20); 3. Kasey Robinson, Canyon View; 4. August Harrison, Uintah; 5. Clayton Warr, Hurricane; 6. Kart Smethurst, Mountain Crest.

138 — Championship: Anthony Herrera (Stansbury) 47-3, Sr., over Jace Dart (Mountain Crest) 40-7, Jr. (Dec 9-7); 3. Chance Parker, Ridgeline; 4. Levi Webb, Hurricane; 5. Seth Burr, Mountain View; 6. Brock Loveless, Payson.

145 — Championship: Ryan Hansen (Sky View) 34-2, Sr., over Brady Lowry (Canyon View) 49-3, Jr. (Dec 8-5); 3. Chyler Zeeman, Salem Hills; 4. Lance Sanchez, Logan; 5. Bridger Bennion, Uintah; 6. Logan Gustafson, Stansbury.

152 — Championship: Kaygen Canfield (Bear River) 22-3, Sr., over Brayden Guthrie (Mountain Crest) 40-11, So. (Dec 1-0); 3. Tucker Naccarato, Payson; 4. Colten Shumway, Canyon View; 5. Brok Mcleod, Spanish Fork; 6. Treyson Abbott, Hurricane.

160 — Championship: Tanner Lofthouse (Mountain Crest) 51-1, Sr., over Isaac Semadeni (Logan) 29-3, Sr. (MD 9-1); 3. Merrell Morley, Salem Hills; 4. Caleb Weaver, Cedar City; 5. Hayden Boren, Uintah; 6. Brayden Cavalieri, Canyon View.

170 — Championship: Justin Martin (Salem Hills) 48-6, Sr., over Tanner Moon (Uintah) 28-8, Sr. (Fall 1:24); 3. Tyson Carter, Payson; 4. Austin Winterton, Orem; 5. Josh Powell, Mountain Crest; 6. Carter Grgich, Tooele.

182 — Championship: Wyatt Monroe (Payson) 40-5, Sr., over Jace Gunnell (Mountain Crest) 35-15, Sr. (Fall 2:58); 3. Matt Thalman, Ridgeline; 4. Hunter Schroeder, Mountain Crest; 5. Holden King, Spanish Fork; 6. Jayden Atwood, Uintah.

195 — Championship: Cooper Legas (Orem) 39-2, Jr., over Byron Anderson (Desert Hills) 42-5, Sr. (Dec 7-5); 3. Tyler Haley, Canyon View; 4. Trevor Barrus, Sky View; 5. Carson Bywater, Bear River; 6. Louis Williams, Payson.

220 — Championship: Logan Pond (Bear River) 40-13, Jr., over Tuiits Kanosh (Snow Canyon) 33-12, Jr. (Dec 5-2); 3. Shane Farnsworth, Hurricane; 4. Blake Alsip, Uintah; 5. Sam McMurray, Mountain Crest; 6. Riley Robertson, Canyon View.

285 — Championship: Daniel Jordan (Cedar City) 44-3, Sr., over Eli Wells (Mountain Crest) 30-2, Sr. (Dec 4-2); 3. David Herring, Mountain View; 4. Enoka Fuailetolo, Desert Hills; 5. Chance Kennicker, Uintah; 6. Mccoy Cook, Payson.

