Hurricane Valley Chamber honors February business of the month

February 11, 2018
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor Stout Home Furnishings as their February 2018 Business Member of the Month at a HVCC luncheon meeting held on Thursday, Feb. 15, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker for the event is Jeff McKenna of Barney McKenna & Olmstead, P.C.

Chosen for their substantial contribution of time, energy, and resources as well as their positive economic impact on the Hurricane Valley community, Stout Home Furnishings also enjoys a stellar reputation as a business who deals honestly and fairly with their customers and stands behind their product.

The good people and staff at Stout Home Furnishings provides a comfortable shopping experience with friendly, courteous customer service. Locally owned and operated for over 50 years, the family business generously supports and contributes to many community organizations, events and charities.

A premiere furniture and décor store, Stout Home Furnishings is located at 1065 State Street in Hurricane, Utah.

Event details

  • What: Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce honors Stout Home Furnishings as Business of the Month.
  • When: Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m.
  • Where: Hurricane Recreation Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane
  • Details: Lunch will be served. Guest speaker for the event is Jeff McKenna of Barney McKenna & Olmstead, P.C.

