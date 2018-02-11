Dixie Forum presents ‘Going Beyond Doing Good: How Social Enterprise Works’

Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — “Going Beyond Doing Good: How Social Enterprise Works,” is the title of the next Dixie Forum to be held Tuesday at Dixie State University.

Norman Hill is the presenter. Hill will speak on social enterprise and the strategies behind successful organizations. The uses, benefits and limitations of social enterprise will be discussed as Hill explores questions about philanthropy’s use and accountability in developing countries and local entities alike.

Norman Hill

Hill is an associate managing director of the Ballard Center for Economic Self-Reliance at Brigham Young University, which sponsors sustainable social development projects through student ventures in areas such as education, maternal and newborn health and poverty reduction. He was selected as a Kellogg Foundation Leadership Fellow for creating job training for low-income individuals in New Orleans. Additionally, Hill has published six books and more than two dozen articles on business and interpersonal relations topics and has spoken at national and international conferences.

Hill earned a master’s degree in organizational behavior from BYU and spent more than 30 years working for ExxonMobil in Texas, Louisiana and Nigeria as a regional HR manager and corporate training and development director. Later, as an LDS mission president in Ghana, he sponsored various business and social development projects like chicken farms and literacy development.

Dixie Forum

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. For its next installment Feb. 27, Dixie Forum will host Dr. Susan Matt, professor of history at Weber State University as she lectures on homesickness, history and American emotional life.

For more information about the series see the Dixie Forum webpage or contact Dixie Forum coordinator John Burns at telephone 435-879-4712 or email burns@dixie.edu.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum lecture by Norman Hill: “Going Beyond Doing Good: How Social Enterprise Works.”

When: Tuesday, Feb. 13, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium, located inside the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State University campus.

Details: Free and open to the public.

