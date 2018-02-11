Kolob Trio brings rich musical sound to Southern Utah University

Photos courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University and Cedar City community members will be treated to a concert featuring the Kolob Trio on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at the Thorley Recital Hall in the Music Building at Southern Utah University. Admission is free and open to all.

This talented trio is comprised of Dr. Paul Abegg on the violin, Dr. Ka-Wai Yu on the cello, and Dr. Christian Bohnenstengel performing on the piano. These men come from various areas of study and all serve as professors of music for universities in southern Utah. The concert will include Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49, composed by Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, and Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op. 67, composed by Dmitri Shostakovich.

The performers

Dr. Paul Abegg, Professor of Music at Dixie State University, is the Director of String Studies and conducts the Dixie State Symphony Orchestra. Dr. Abegg has presented master classes and served as an adjudicator throughout the United States. He has performed as a soloist internationally and has served as a recording artist for various film and television scores.

Dr. Ka-Wai Yu, Assistant Professor of Music at Dixie State University, teaches cello and string chamber music. He has given master classes in numerous universities and institutions throughout the United States. He is a Board Member of Utah’s American String Teachers Association, President of the Cello Society of Southern Utah, and directs the annual Dixie State University Cello Festival. He is currently the Principal Cellist of Southwest Symphony Orchestra.

Dr. Christian Bohnenstengel, Assistant Professor for the Department of Music at SUU, is a fundamental part of the Kolob Trio. He is a founding member of Southern Utah University’s Faculty Jazz Combo, Kind of Blue, and frequently performs with Jazz ensembles and musicians throughout southern Utah. Christian’s performances have taken him all over the United States, South America, and Europe.

Event details

What: The Kolob Trio performs a concert featuring music from Mendelssohn-Bartholdy and Shostakovich.

When: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall, Music Building, Southern Utah University

Details: Admission is free and open to all. For more information, please visit www.suu.edu/pva.

