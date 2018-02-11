4th annual ‘Kanab Balloons and Tunes Roundup’ to feature nearly 50 hot air balloons

Colorful balloons get ready to take flight during a previous Kanab Balloons and Tunes Roundup event, Kanab, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Kane County Tourism, St. George News

KANAB — The beautiful vermillion cliffs surrounding Kanab will provide the background of the fourth annual Kanab Balloons and Tunes Roundup taking place Friday-Sunday of President’s Day weekend.

With nearly 50 hot air balloon pilots taking flight each morning, 12 bands competing for the Battle of the Bands title, a dazzling balloon glow, a wishing lantern launch and an amazing street fair, this year’s event looks to be bigger than ever.

With President’s Day on Feb. 19, it is the perfect weekend to have an extended stay in Kanab and take advantage of all the outdoor activities within easy reach of the city’s center.

Kanab Balloons and Tunes Roundup is a free event. Wishing lanterns are $10 a piece or two for $15 and can be purchased in advance online or at the event. Street vendor prices vary.

A complete schedule of Balloons and Tunes events is as follows:

Friday

7:30 a.m. | Balloon Launch (weather permitting) | Former Coral Cliffs Golf Course, 755 Fairway Dr, Kanab.

3-9 p.m. | Battle of the Bands | North Main Street, Kanab.

3-9 p.m. | Street Fair and Vendors | North Main Street, Kanab.

Saturday

7:30 a.m. | Balloon Launch (weather permitting) | Former Coral Cliffs Golf Course, 755 Fairway Dr, Kanab.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Battle of the Bands | North Main Street, Kanab.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Street Fair and Vendors | North Main Street, Kanab.

5-6 p.m. | Red Rock Dancers | North Main Street, Kanab.

6-9 p.m. | Top Three Bands | North Main Street, Kanab.

7-8 p.m. | Balloon Glow (weather permitting) | Center Street, Kanab.

8-9 p.m. | Wishing Lantern Launch (weather permitting) | North Main Street, Kanab.

Sunday

7:30 a.m. | Final Balloon Launch (weather permitting) | Former Coral Cliffs Golf Course, 755 Fairway Dr, Kanab.

All launches and the balloon glow are subject to weather conditions.

Event details

What: Kanab Balloons and Tunes Roundup.

When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 16-18, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Various Kanab locations.

Cost: Free; wishing lanterns, $10 or two for $15.

Kanab Balloons and Tunes Roundup: Webpage | Facebook.

