Soccer players and fans fill up southern Utah parks

Written by Andy Griffin
February 10, 2018
Youth Soccer Tournaments, St. George, Utah, Feb. 10, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Traffic was a little more congested this weekend as soccer fans from around the region descended on Washington County’s various soccer parks to compete in southern Utah’s famous warm February weather.

Concession stands were busy at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park in Washington City as the park had nearly round-the-clock matches filling its four soccer pitches. Other parks in the area saw similar action.

St. George News photographer Robert Hoppie was about town and filed this photo gallery of some of the action:

