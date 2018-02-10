Katherine’s Steakhouse named among OpenTable’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America’

Katherine's Steakhouse was recently named as one of the "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" by OpenTable, pictured is a montage of menu items available at the restaurant located in Mesquite, Nevada, date not specified | Photos courtesy of Katherine's Steakhouse, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev., — With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, OpenTable, an online network providing a restaurant reservation system to diners, released the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” for 2018 and Mesquite Gaming’s Katherine’s Steakhouse made the list.

Katherine’s, located inside the CasaBlanca Resort, offers USDA Prime Dry Aged Beef directly from the Stockyards in Chicago, an extensive wine collection and fresh Florida stone crab flown in directly from the Florida Keys. The room is enhanced with tableside presentations for delectable dining options such as Caesar salad, dover sole, cherries jubilee, bananas foster and Café Diablo – all of this amidst a beautifully romantic ambiance fit for an extraordinary night out with that special someone.

Katherine’s is open seven days a week from 5-9 p.m. PST. To make a reservation or view the menu click here.

The Mesquite-based restaurant was one of only two restaurants in Southern Nevada to receive this honor, the other being Hugo’s Cellar in Las Vegas.

Resources

Katherines Steakhouse: Website | Address: Located at the CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

