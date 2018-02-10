Lieutenant governor recognizes St. George couple for outstanding volunteer service

Caregiver stock image | Photo by Obencem, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents Brad and Terry Cottam were recognized for their outstanding volunteer service to families dealing with dementia by Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox earlier this month. The couple was surprised with framed certificates at a recent Memory Matters Utah weekly caregiver support group meeting.

“Memory Matters Utah nominated Brad and Terry for the award because of their dedication and service to others,” Memory Matters Executive Director LuAnn Lundquist said. “They cared for several family members with a memory loss illness and have learned firsthand the challenges that caregivers face. They take that experience and use it to make the lives of others better.”

“They have organized air searches for a support group member whose husband was missing and in danger,” Janet Labrum of Memory Matters said. “They visit our clients that are in assisted living facilities. They call on and help caregivers who are having a difficult time. They even visit and check up on friends who are being cared for professionally when their caregivers are out of town.”

“Brad and Terry have done so much to care for our caregivers,” Labrum said. “They attend every educational meeting they can and share that information with others.”

Terry also started a grassroots fundraising effort for Memory Matters called “Dimes for Dementia” – then she upped the ante and renamed it “Dollars for Dementia.” The Cottams place coin jars at local businesses for patrons to donate coins and dollars to support Alzheimer’s and dementia programs and services.

They have also recruited other caregivers to assist with the fundraising and encouraged fellow support group members to take the jars home and fill them with their pocket change.

“Memory Matters Utah is a local nonprofit that depends greatly on volunteer service,” Lundquist said. “Because of the efforts of Brad and Terry, our reach is much greater and our clients have true friends who care and sacrifice to help them in their time of need.

“The Cottams have taken on this cause with great energy and dedication to help others. They exemplify our community spirit.”

Memory Matters Utah/Nevada is nonprofit organization working to reduce isolation and improve wellness for individuals with dementia and their caregivers through activities, support, education and consultation. Learn more at Memory Matters’ website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews