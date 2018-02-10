News short: Power outage affecting thousands of customers in Cedar City

Stock image | St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Thousands of customers were without power in Cedar City Saturday evening.

Update 7:50 p.m. Power has been restored to the majority of customers in Cedar City, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, the outage affected 2,886 customers in the southeast area of Cedar City, as of 6:18 p.m.

Crews have been dispatched to perform emergency repairs.

As of 7:15 p.m., there was no ETA for power restoration.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.