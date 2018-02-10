Helicopter crash near Grand Canyon results in multiple deaths

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A helicopter crash near the Grand Canyon Skywalk in the Hualapai Indian Reservation in Arizona resulted in at least three deaths and several injuries Saturday evening.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. in a ravine in the western rim of the canyon.

Seven people were on the helicopter when it crashed for an as-yet an unknown reason, and in addition to the three people who died, the other four were injured, KNXV-TV in Arizona reported.

The helicopter was part of a tour, according to the KNXV report.

Several agencies, including Peach Springs Fire and EMS, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire, American Medical Response and Hualapai Department of Emergency Services, responded to the crash.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

