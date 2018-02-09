Triple-collision injures 2 at St. George Boulevard intersection

ST. GEORGE – A three-car collision at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and 300 West resulted in injuries and a partially blocked roadway Friday night.

According to numerous witness statements gathered by police, a silver Kia Forte passenger car that was westbound on St. George Boulevard just before 8 p.m. ran a red light at the intersection, St. George Police Capt. Kyle Whitehead said.

At the same time, a blue van was northbound on 300 West and entered the intersection on a green light and collided with the Kia. The impact spun the van around and out of the intersection back onto 300 West south of the intersection.

The Kia was sent onto the north side of 300 West where it did a wide U-turn and reentered the intersection where it collided with another car, Whitehead said

A man and woman were injured in the collision, Whitehead said. The man had a laceration to his head while the woman may have broken her wrist. They were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The northern end of the intersection was partially blocked by the crash as first responders tended to the injured and police investigated the scene.

Though the crash is still under investigation, the driver of the Kia Forte may get a citation for running a red light, Whitehead said.

In addition to St. George Police, St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

