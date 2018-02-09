Task force nabs alleged Washington County heroin dealer

Written by Kimberly Scott
February 9, 2018
ST. GEORGE  Undercover investigations by the Washington County Drug Task Force led to the takedown of an alleged heroin dealer with an extensive criminal history Tuesday.

Jon Terin Vannelli, of St. George, Utah, booking photo posted Feb. 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

The task force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 40-year-old Jon Terin Vannelli, of St. George, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation, the task force conducted a controlled buy of heroin on four separate occasions in Washington County, the report states, through the use of a confidential informant who purchased heroin from Vannelli.

Vannelli was charged Wednesday with four first-degree felony counts of drug distribution, according to an information filed in 5th District Court by the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

He was already incarcerated at the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility for a prior drug-related offense.

Vannelli appeared before 5th District Jeffrey Wilcox Thursday afternoon for his initial appearance.

He remains in police custody as this report publishes.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

