Local wrestlers hope to make championship run at state meet

File photo, Dalton Petty for Desert Hills and Caleb Armstrong for Hurricane at 126, Pine View Casperson Invitational, Wrestling, St. George, Utah, Jan. 14, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

OREM – Quite a few Region 9 wrestlers will be doing their best to capture a state championship this weekend at Utah Valley University in the 4A wrestling championships.

The two 4A divisionals were held last weekend, one at Dixie High and the other at Uintah, and Region 9 had some wrestlers excel at the state qualifiers. The state tournament begins early Friday morning with weigh-ins and then bracket competition. By Saturday evening, champions will be crowned in the 14 weight classifications.

Region 9 team champ Canyon View has a total of 16 wrestlers competing at State, including No. 1 seeds Brady Lowry at 145 pounds and Colten Shumway at 152 pounds. Other top seeds from Region 9 include Riley Helt of Pine View at 126 pounds, Byron Anderson of Desert Hills at 195 and Shane Farnsworth from Hurricane at 220.

Here’s a look, by weight class, at the upcoming tournament:

106 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Cole Huber of Uintah (Div A) is 28-11 and Zackery Bingham of Bear River (Div B) is 46-2. No. 2 seeds – Cole Jensen of Payson (Div B) is 42-10 and Caleb Leavitt of Snow Canyon (Div A) is 37-12. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Christop Spencer of Cedar is 20-18; Korbin Suwyn of Dixie is 33-14; Caison Ault of Desert Hills is 22-19.

113 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Josh Holmes of Uintah (Div A) is 13-6 and Braden Mogle of Mt. Crest (Div B) is 40-2. No. 2 seeds – Scott Robertson of Bear River is 40-5 and Dylian Moore of Stansbury is 33-8. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Jake Smith of Canyon View is 19-14.

120 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Gavin Ayotte of Uintah (A) is 37-1 and Wyatt Hone of Payson (B) is 32-8. No. 2 seeds – Jared Armstrong of Hurricane (B) is 30-8 and Mason Morris of Green Canyon (A) is 16-7. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Jace Lang of Snow Canyon is 34-17; Brandon Grisenti of Snow Canyon is 10-7; Ethan Bundy of Desert Hills is 12-6; Brody Finlinson of Desert Hills is 20-11.

126 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Gabriel Terry of Mountain View (A) is 46-7 and Riley Helt of Pine View (B) is 40-5. No. 2 seeds – Hunter Evans of Mt. Crest (B) is 41-9 and Randon Deets of Uintah (A) is 38-5. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Dyllon Arenivar of Cedar is 21-21; Joshua Armstrong of Hurricane is 35-8; Cole Lake of Canyon View is 32-19; Ryker Boyce of Desert Hills is 41-5.

132 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – August Harrison of Uintah (A) is 33-8 and Logan Mano of Mt. Crest (B) is 35-7. No. 2 seeds – Caleb Armstrong of Hurricane (B) is 39-4 and Kasey Robinson of Canyon View (A) is 38-8. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Daxton Edwards of Snow Canyon is 31-19; Dawson Stoor of Canyon View is 24-15; Kaden White of Snow Canyon is 12-7; Clayton Warr of Hurricane is 35-9; Quade Jones of Desert Hills is 21-19.

138 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Anthony Herrerra of Stansbury (A) is 43-3 and Jace Dart of Mt. Crest (B) is 37-6. No. 2 seeds: Wyatt Chaplin of Tooele (B) is 28-9 and Chance Parker of Ridgeline (A) is 40-15. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Levi Webb of Hurricane is 33-8; Tanner Wilde of Snow Canyon is 37-12.

145 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Brady Lowry of Canyon View (A) is 46-2 and Ryan Hansen of Sky View (B) is 30-2. No. 2 seeds – Austin Hone of Payson (B) is 28-10 and Logan Gustafson of Stansbury (A) is 31-4. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Owen Sanders of Hurricane is 22-17; Tyson Roundy of Cedar is 36-13; Ryan Ball of Canyon View is 37-11; Matt Brooks of Dixie is 24-12.

152 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Colten Shumway of Canyon View (A) is 42-8 and Kaygen Canfield of Bear River (B) is 18-3. No. 2 seeds – Tucker Naccarato of Payson (B) is 34-10 and Cade hatch of Uintah (A) is 24-10. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Michael Anker of Cedar is 26-15; Peyton Pace of Desert Hills is 22-7; Treyson Abbott of Hurricane is 14-9.

160 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Isaac Semadini of Logan (A) is 26-2 and Tanner Lofthouse of Mt. Crest (B) is 47-1. No. 2 seeds – Caleb Weaver of Cedar (B) is 30-12 and Hayden Boren of Uintah (A) is 25-11; Other Region 9 wrestlers: Brayden Cavalieri of Canyon View is 33-10.

170 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Justin Martin of Salem Hills (A) is 44-6 and Josh Powell of Mt. Crest is 43-7. No. 2 seeds – Austin Winterton of Orem (B) is 31-10 and Taner Moon of Uintah (A) is 25-7. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Hunter Anderson of Canyon View is 4-3; Gavin Carter of Canyon View is 26-22.

182 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Hayden Harris of Green Canyon (A) is 22-5 and Wyatt Monroe of Payson (B) is 36-5. No. 2 seeds – Jace Gunnell of Mt. Crest (B) is 32-14 and Matt Thalman of Ridgeline (A) is 36-12. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Hayden Giles of Cedar is 19-14; Nate Petty of Canyon View is 7-6; Joe Pulica of Canyon View is 3-3.

195 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Byron Anderson of Desert Hills (A) is 39-4 and Cooper Legas of Orem (B) is 35-2. No. 2 seeds – Trevor Barrus of Sky View (B) is 37-8 and Tyler Haley of Canyon View (A) is 41-5. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Alex Allen of Canyon View is 3-2; Koa Afualo of Desert Hills is 16-10.

220 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – Blake Alsip of Uintah (A) is 24-4 and Shane Farnsworth of Hurricane (B) is 32-5. No. 2 seeds – Chase Munzi of Payson (B) is 7-5 and Riley Robertson of Canyon View (A) is 30-16. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Keaton Brinkerhoff of Desert Hills is 11-20; Gabe Blad of Canyon View is 27-16; Ezra Lata of Cedar is 24-12; Tui Kanosh of Snow Canyon is 30-11.

285 pounds

Favorites: No. 1 seeds – David Herring of Mt. View (A) is 41-13 and Eli Wells of Mt. Crest (B) is 27-1. No. 2 seeds – Daniel Jordan of Cedar (B) is 40-3 and Chance Kennicker of Uintah (A) is 29-11. Other Region 9 wrestlers: Gage Morrison of Cedar is 32-6; Enoka Fuailetolo of Desert Hills is 30-9; Brogan Boyle of Dixie is 14-8.

The full bracket is located at Trackwrestling.com.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.