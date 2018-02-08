Cougars coast past Santa Clara with easy buckets, tough defense

BYU's Elijah Bryant, Feb. 8, 2018, Provo, Utah | Photo by BYU Photo

PROVO – Yoeli Childs scored 20 points to lead BYU past Santa Clara 80-58 Thursday night at the Marriott Center.

“I thought there was a really good feel with our team tonight,” Cougar head coach Dave Rose said. “I thought the guys kept their focus to play another great game against them (Santa Clara).”

Childs led the Cougars (19-7, 8-5 West Coast Conference) with 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Broncos (8-17, 5-8 WCC), his 13th double-double of the season. TJ Haws and Elijah Bryant both contributed 14 points each. Bryant was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, making this his 12th game of the season with three-plus treys.

The Cougars kicked off an early lead with a Haws 3-pointer. The two teams traded baskets until the Broncos passed the Cougars to take their first lead of the game, 13-11. A layup from Childs returned the lead to BYU at 17-16. Late in the first half, the Cougars went on a 7-0 run to increase their lead 34-25.

Haws completed a 3-point play to extend BYU’s lead 41-31 going into the half. Haws led the Cougars with 10 points.

A jumper from Childs began scoring in the second half. With 13:24 left in the game, BYU went on a 13-0 run which included back-to-back 3s from Nixon and Bryant and a dunk from Childs. The run extended BYU’s lead to 63-45.

The Cougars coasted to the end with jumpers from Zac Seljaas and Rylan Bergersen, pushing BYU to its second victory over the Broncos this season.

“It felt really good to get back into a rhythm,” said BYU forward Dalton Nixon. “Guys like Payton (Dastrup) and Zac (Seljaas) stepped up. It was a really good feel overall tonight, with everybody getting involved. Every guy was antsy to come play another game. We’ve been itching to play again and get the bad taste from last week out of our mouths.”

BYU is home to take on San Francisco at the Marriott Center on Saturday at 2 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on BYUtv and AT&T SportsNet Rocket Mountain and a radio broadcast will be available at BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and Easy 101.5 FM in St. George.

Player Notes

Yoeli Childs recorded his 13th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He also tallied five assists and one block. Tonight was the 10th game Childs has scored 20 or more points.

Elijah Bryant went 3 of 3 from beyond the arc as he scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He also recorded six assists on the night.

TJ Haws also contributed 14 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals. This was the 17th game Haws has scored in double-digits.

Dalton Nixon scored seven points in the first half, a career-best for points scored in the first half. He went on to score a total of 12 points. Nixon tallied five rebounds and two assists.

Team Notes

In the first half, BYU shot 53.1 percent from the field and held Santa Clara to 40.6 percent.

The Cougars finished the game shooting 58.6 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3-point range and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line. Defensively, BYU held the Broncos to 41.0 percent from the field.

BYU grabbed a total of 37 rebounds and dished out 22 assists.

