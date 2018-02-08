TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Feb. 9-11
Art
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Artist Reception: Art in the Depth of Pyrography on Wood | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Art Department Gallery, 46 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | SmART Saturday: Helen Frankenthaler | Admission: $3; children 6-12 years old | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Echoes of Worship concert featuring Matt Maher | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: DSU M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Epic Raven Cain Dinner Show | Admission: Individual, $22; couple, $33 | Location: Center for Spiritual Living,
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Big Five-Oh” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | SUU Gymnastics | Admission: $3-$7 | Location: SUU America First Event Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Willy Wonka: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Eurydice” | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: The Beverley Anes Studio Theater, 200 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Lawnmower Races | Admission: Free | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | DSU Women’s and Men’s Basketball | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: DSU Burns Arena, 400 South 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | St. George Opera Moonlight Romance | Admission: $32-$40 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Flamenco Guitarist Robert Earl Longely | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | St. George Jazz Festival | Admission: $15 | Location: DSU M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Michael Grimm: Southern Soul | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. | Family Movie | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Daddy Daughter Dance | Admission: Couple, $15; additional daughter, $5 | Location: Southern Utah Sports Academy, 494 N. 2150 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Chinese New Year Puppet Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: DiFiore Center for the Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Assistance League of Southern Utah Spring Benefit | Admission: $65 | Location: SunRiver St. George Ballroom, 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Fight Like Jerra Silent Auction | Admission: Bids vary; donations accepted | Location: Shangri-La Event Center, 1700 South Shangri-La Road, Toquerville.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | For the LOVE of Ryan Fundraiser | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Riverside Elementary, 2500 Harvest Lane, Washington City.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Royal Bliss | Admission: TBD | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | The Naturals | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Steve Lutz and Will Barclay | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Vinyl Fusion | Admission: Free | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Most Wanted | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Simply Amazing Karaoke | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Simply Amazing Nutrition, 545 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Sunset Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Guided Snowshoe Hike | Admission: Free; advanced registration required | Location: Meet at Brian Head Mall by Brian Head Sports, Highway 143 | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4428.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Puppies and Pilates | Admission: $10; advanced reservations required | Location: RevvFitness, 60 E. 100 South, Hurricane.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
