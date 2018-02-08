MISSING: Washington City teen with cystic fibrosis

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a Washington City teen who has been missing for more than two weeks and has a serious medical condition.
The teen, 15-year-old Katie Seegmiller, was last seen Jan. 23 at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to a statement issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Seegmiller is listed as a runaway juvenile who may be headed to South Dakota, police said, noting a concern for Seegmiller’s health because she has cystic fibrosis.
Description of Seegmiller
- Name: Katie Seegmiller
- Age: 15
- Ethnicity: White
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Blue
- Height: 4 feet
Anyone with information about Seegmiller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515, ext. 7308, or call the 24-hour dispatch line at 435-634-5730 and reference case No. 18Z00545.
No further details about the case were immediately available.
This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
that’s a very serious illness. At 4ft tall she prob looks quite young for her age and shouldn’t be hard to spot. hopefully they find her soon!
I was very close to a family who had a child w/ cf. I knew them quite well and i know how important it is for these patients to to their daily therapy routine and take all their meds every day. It really makes me quite sad and i hope this girl will learn to take care of herself. Could be very bad circumstances around this. For some reason i find it very upsetting.