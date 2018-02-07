Sheriff’s sergeant receives awards for saving boy from ice-covered pond

Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Thompson poses with Washington County commissioners after accepting a Medal of Honor and an Outstanding Service Award Tuesday. St. George, Utah, Feb. 6, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington County Sheriff’s sergeant heralded as a hero was honored Tuesday with two awards for saving a boy from an icy pond in New Harmony in December 2017.

Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Thompson was given a Medal of Honor from the Sheriff’s Office and an Outstanding Service Award from the Washington County Commission at the regular meeting of the commission Tuesday. Thompson is the first person to be presented with the Medal of Honor by the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

The heroic moment Thompson was being praised for occurred Christmas Day when he rushed to an ice-covered pond in New Harmony after an 8-year-old boy had fallen through the ice. Thompson walked straight into the pond, breaking a pathway through the ice to reach the boy. The boy was pulled to safety and medics on the shore of the pond were able to treat him. The boy is estimated to have been in the water and under the ice for 30 minutes. Thompson’s actions helped save his life.

“Everybody huddled around (the boy’s room at the hospital) to make sure that child has the best chance of success,” Thompson said in December. “They’re the real heroes. I was just the guy that went into the water.”

After receiving the awards at the Washington County Commission meeting, Thompson simply thanked his fellow deputies and the commissioners.

Commissioner Victor Iverson, who grew up with Thompson, said he wasn’t surprised that Thompson would decide to jump in the ice to save the boy.

“It was totally within his character to save that boy,” Iverson said. “I’m proud of him – but not surprised. He would have done that for anybody.”

