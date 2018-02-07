Nov. 30, 1925 – Feb. 5, 2018

Katherine Stirling Christensen, age 92, died peacefully in her home in New Castle, Utah, on Feb. 5, 2018.

She was born Nov. 30, 1925, in Leeds, Utah, and was the fourth child of nine born to David and Annie Ethel Isom Stirling.

Katherine attended school in Leeds through the eighth grade and then started ninth grade at Woodward Junior High School in St. George, Utah. She attended 11th and 12th grades held at the Dixie College campus.

She married Russell Alonzo Christensen on Oct. 27, 1944, in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After they were married they lived in New Castle. Her sweetheart, Russell, died in 1981 and she remained in New Castle for the rest of her life.

Katherine lived a life of service and was involved with her community and church, serving in various leadership and teaching positions in Primary, Relief Society, Young Women, Cub Scouts and served as a visiting teacher for 73 years. She was very talented and loved sewing, needlework, crocheting, quilting, growing a garden and taking care of her flowers. She loved family history work and indexing.

She is survived by her children Beverly Ann (Gary) Evans, Logandale, Nevada; Linda (Jim) Christiansen, New Castle, Utah; Janice Campbell, LaVerkin, Utah; and Stephen Alonzo (Debra) Christensen, New Castle, Utah; and two brothers, Eldon Stirling and Culbert Stirling, 24 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, her parents, four sisters, two brothers and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

The funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., at the New Castle LDS Chapel.

There will be a visitation Friday, Feb. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the same location.

Interment will be at the New Castle Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

