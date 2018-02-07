Daniel Lester Hamilton

Written by Obituaries
February 7, 2018

April 6, 1930 — Feb. 5, 2018

Daniel Lester Hamilton, 87, passed away Monday, Feb, 5, 2018, in Washington, Utah. He was born April 6, 1930, in Mobile, Alabama, to Daniel and Georgia Newburn Hamilton. He married Joyce Nielson July 10, 1957. The marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife; sons Dana, James and Joel; daughters Danette, Julie and Dawna; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Mildred Lindsay; and brothers Ernest and Clinton.

Funeral services

  • Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Dr, St George.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Obituaries Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Posted in ObituariesTagged , ,

Leave a Reply