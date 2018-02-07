April 6, 1930 — Feb. 5, 2018

Daniel Lester Hamilton, 87, passed away Monday, Feb, 5, 2018, in Washington, Utah. He was born April 6, 1930, in Mobile, Alabama, to Daniel and Georgia Newburn Hamilton. He married Joyce Nielson July 10, 1957. The marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife; sons Dana, James and Joel; daughters Danette, Julie and Dawna; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Mildred Lindsay; and brothers Ernest and Clinton.

Funeral services

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Dr, St George.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.