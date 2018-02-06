Sports short: Dixie’s coach Stokes leaving to take Timpview job

In this 2015 file photo, Dixie head coach Andy Stokes is shown center, with headset. Stokes has accepted the job to coach at Timpview High School in 2018. St. George, Utah, Aug. 28, 2015 | St. George News file photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Dixie High football coach Andy Stokes will be named the new head coach at Timpview High School Wednesday morning, St. George News has confirmed.

Stokes, who has been the head coach since the departure of Blaine Monkres in early 2015, has been on the Dixie High coaching staff for nine years. In his three seasons as head coach, he compiled a record of 26-9. The Flyers finished second in 3AA in 2015 (losing to Logan in the state championship game), then lost to Pine View in the state semifinals in 2016. Last fall, Stokes and the Flyers fell in the quarterfinals to Mountain Crest after losing star Hobbs Nyberg to a broken wrist in the first half.

The Flyers were 10-1 heading into that playoff game and had impressive wins over 5A Springville and 6A Lone Peak.

“I will say one thing – Coach Stokes is passionate about Dixie High football,” Dixie athletic director Mike Bair said. “He loves these kids.”

Bret Barben, whose sons Bret and Jacob were star players for the Flyers the last three years, Tweeted about the coaching change:

“Happy for you coach Andy Stokes. Sad day for us at Dixie High … we love you & your family! We all want what’s best for you & your family! Timpview High is sooo blessed to get the best coach in the State of Utah! Sad my youngest 3 boys won’t have the privilege of playing for you.”

Stokes is originally from Moapa Valley, Nevada, and starred for the Pirates before moving on to play college football for Dixie State Junior College and William Penn University in Iowa. Following his senior year at WPU, Stokes was drafted with the final pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, earning him the title of “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Stokes was briefly on the roster of the New England Patriots, the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.

Timpview was known for years as a 4A powerhouse and won the 4A state title five times in six years from 2004-2009, and three more (in a row) 2012-14. But the Thunderbirds, now 5A, have not been dominant in recent years. Their last state title was in 2014 and they were ousted in the 4A quarterfinals in 2016 and the 5A first round last fall. Head coach Cary Whittingham resigned after the season.

Timpview officials are expected to make the official announcement of Stokes’ hiring Wednesday morning.

Dixie High administration, including principal Sharla Campbell, declined to comment.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.