MISSING: Jenna Ann Bounds

Written by Ric Wayman
February 6, 2018
Jenna Ann Bounds, 13, of St. George | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl that ran away from home Monday for the second time in less than 6 months.

Flyer courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News | Click to enlarge

Jenna Ann Bounds ran away from her home, police said, and is still believed to be in the area.

If you see Jenna, police ask that you call them at 435-627-4300 and reference case number 18P003068.

Full description of Bounds:

  • Age: 13
  • Gender: Female.
  • Race: Caucasian.
  • Hair: Brown.
  • Eyes: Hazel.
  • Weight: 130 pounds.
  • Height: 5 foot 2 inches.

