MISSING: Jenna Ann Bounds

Jenna Ann Bounds, 13, of St. George | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl that ran away from home Monday for the second time in less than 6 months.

Jenna Ann Bounds ran away from her home, police said, and is still believed to be in the area.

If you see Jenna, police ask that you call them at 435-627-4300 and reference case number 18P003068.

Full description of Bounds:

Age: 13

Gender: Female.

Race: Caucasian.

Hair: Brown.

Eyes: Hazel.

Weight: 130 pounds.

Height: 5 foot 2 inches.

