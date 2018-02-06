‘State of the City’ to be addressed at Chamber meeting

Photo courtesy of the City of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes St. George City Mayor Jon Pike for his second annual “State of the City” address surrounding the theme “The Brighter Side,” Wednesday, Feb 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Transportation, water, housing, healthcare, sustainability, education, workforce, job creation and quality of life are just some of the challenges and opportunities facing St. George and surrounding areas for the foreseeable future.

At this year’s State of the City address, Mayor Pike will present the city’s recent accomplishments in the areas of public safety, arts, parks, recreation, conservation, transportation, infrastructure and economic development and outline what’s on the horizon for St. George moving forward.

Join us and you’ll find out why we call St. George “The Brighter Side.”

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Mayor Jon Pike with the “State of the City” address.

When:Wednesday, Feb. 7, networking at 11:30 a.m., program at noon.

Where: Dixie State University Gardner Ballroom, 225 S. University Avenue, St. George.

Details: Members $15, non-members $20, Park in Lot M. Click here to pre-register – a necessity.

