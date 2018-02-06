‘State of the City’ to be addressed at Chamber meeting

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes St. George City Mayor Jon Pike for his second annual “State of the City” address surrounding the theme “The Brighter Side,” Wednesday, Feb 7 at 11:30 a.m.
Transportation, water, housing, healthcare, sustainability, education, workforce, job creation and quality of life are just some of the challenges and opportunities facing St. George and surrounding areas for the foreseeable future.
At this year’s State of the City address, Mayor Pike will present the city’s recent accomplishments in the areas of public safety, arts, parks, recreation, conservation, transportation, infrastructure and economic development and outline what’s on the horizon for St. George moving forward.
Join us and you’ll find out why we call St. George “The Brighter Side.”
Event details
- What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Mayor Jon Pike with the “State of the City” address.
- When:Wednesday, Feb. 7, networking at 11:30 a.m., program at noon.
- Where: Dixie State University Gardner Ballroom, 225 S. University Avenue, St. George.
- Details: Members $15, non-members $20, Park in Lot M. Click here to pre-register – a necessity.
I can tell you the state of this city.
– There is a very small, already-wealthy, greed-driven element in St. George who want to see this large-ish TOWN grow into a small-ish CITY, so they can profit off that growth, and for no other reason. These people should be taken back behind the outhouse and shot, but since that’s no longer an option, they should merely be exposed as the undesirables they are. Of course, exposing undesirables on the upper end of the economic scale is virtually impossible – if you have money, you’re automatically not a parasitic scumbag. Right?
SOLUTION: Eat the rich.
– The traffic in this town is already out of control and none of the fixes in the works are going to help it. The only way to alleviate the kind of congestion we have in St. George is to build bypasses, and all the bypass options are blocked by environmentalists.
SOLUTION: Forget the turtles, build for the humans.
– The business attitude of St. George is not conducive to a working middle class. Businesses here pay very low wages, but real estate prices are gravitating toward the range of retirees – people with a lot of savings. The industrial section of town is loaded with prime lots for people who want to move businesses here to provide middle-class jobs, but guess what? Businesses WON’T move here because St. George refuses to set up utility connections for those lots in advance. The only corporations who have been setting up shop here are those who have been able to find ready buildings for sale. When corporations make decisions, they are not going to wait months for their lot to be prepared. Great place to retire, great place to go to school (I imagine), but this would be a very difficult place for a person to move to and try to raise a family in the conventional manner.
SOLUTION: Make the commitment to those industrial lots, bring in industry, create jobs.
On the positive side, St. George is beautiful and filled with lovely, friendly people. For now.
I bet people had the same probs with how SoCal was changing back in the day. Now it’s turned into baby mexico. “progress” will be inevitable i’m afraid.
I can’t say that I’m a fan of having to pay to listen to my mayor tell me how the city is doing and what the future holds. This event should be at a larger venue (Burns Arena, Dixie Center), and should be free.