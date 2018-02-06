Matt Maher, Dove music award-winner, to perform in St. George

Publicity photo of Matt Maher, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Life Concerts is bringing nine-time Grammy nominated artist and Dove Award winner Matt Maher to St. George on Feb. 11 as a part of the “Echoes of Worship Tour.”

The performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Dixie State University’s Cox Auditorium, 225 S. 700 East. Tickets are $20 general admission in advance or $25 at the door. Purchase tickets at DSU Box Office, 435-652-7800 or lifeconcerts.org.

Maher’s latest album, “Echoes,” is a collection of declarations in the midst of dealing with human suffering. After writing most of the songs for the record, Maher lost his father, and the album took on a new meaning that was more personal. In his own moment of loss, Maher found himself processing his grief from the truths and declarations in the new songs.

“For me this is an album of a declaration responding to the dilemma of suffering,” Maher said. “I had to formulate my own echo. I had to decide if I was going to echo the message of the cross back to the world, or my own narrow view of suffering. As children, we learn how to communicate from what we see and hear. If ‘faith comes by hearing,’ (Romans 10:17) then what we choose to echo back into the world from what we hear is vital.

“This album asks the question, ‘How do we echo our faith?’ It is possible to have hope and joy that is not governed by fear, and this record points to that and not a gloom, bleak picture of suffering. I want to remind people once again to believe in a God that gives us hope, joy and peace.”

Maher is no stranger to songs that connect to the heart of the human condition, having penned numerous No. 1 hits such as “Lord, I Need You” and his 2015 hit “Because He Lives (Amen).” Another compelling example of Maher’s interpretation of the concept of echoes are a number of long beloved hymns referenced throughout the record, about which he said:

So many of the hymns that inspired these songs were written by people experiencing their own profound suffering. I think the truths that were written so many years ago in these hymns apply to the suffering humanity is going through right now– whether something personal or on a global level with natural disasters, immigration or persecution. How is the church going to respond to this humanitarian crisis? We find ourselves in a season of crisis – a crisis of humanity period.

Echoes digs deeper, exposing the raw nerve of love and loss, and piercing it with truth. Maher will be bringing these songs to Southern Utah with the “Echoes of Worship Tour.”

Event details

What: Echoes of Worship concert featuring Matt Maher.

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Dixie State University Cox Auditorium, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Details: Tickets are $20 general admission in advance or $25 at the door. Purchase tickets at DSU Box Office, 435-652-7800 or lifeconcerts.org.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews