30 great Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him or her

ST. GEORGE — Love it or hate it, it’s officially that time of year, again. Valentine’s Day.
If you’re stumped on what to gift the man or woman in your life this year, you’re not alone.
You’re also in luck because we’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas in every price range. Whether you purchase from the suppliers we’ve found or create your own likeness of the same, these ideas will show your guy or girl how much you care – and keep you out of the dog house.
If you don’t have a significant other, pamper yourself by getting yourself the perfect Valentine’s Day gift from the list below.
From love letters to booking a couple’s massage and other gifts they’ll love, here are some of our favorite (not-diamond) gifts this year.
For her or him
Create a music playlist – free.
An oldie, but a forever classic. Making a personalized music playlist for your significant other is a thoughtful way to express your feelings and show you care.
Love Coupons – practically free
Create a personalized coupon book for your significant other with love coupons that can be redeemed for a back rub, home-cooked meal, dinner out, breakfast in bed, movie night, alone time and other sweet gestures.
Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People – $12.79
With this one-sentence journal, couples can create a three-year time capsule of their relationship in the easiest way possible. The journal provides a question for every day of the year with enough space for two people to jot down a one- or two-sentence response.
Make Valentine’s Day last for 31 days with personalized love notes for your love.
Personalized “Where We Met” Puzzle – $39.95
This unique, customized jigsaw puzzle is a light-hearted but tender way to celebrate love and relationships. The place where you met your love is at the heart of the puzzle.
Tell your love story. Create your own personalized gift book that lists all the reasons why you love someone.
Hello Fresh Food Subscription Box – $69
The Classic Box features a variety of recipes for meat, fish, produce and grains. Starting at $69 per week, choose dinner for two or for four. Then decide on three, four or five meals per week. Along with pre-measured, fresh ingredients, you’ll also receive recipes you can cook together.
Melted Couples Massage – From $109 (gift certificates at a discount sold Feb. 1-14)
Receive a melted customized massage with a friend or loved one in the same treatment room with two tables and two therapists. Read more: Melted Massage combines relaxation and togetherness through couples massage.
Wireless headphones with audio that automatically plays as soon as you put them in your ears and pauses when you take them out. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call or even get directions, just double-tap to activate Siri. Airpods deliver 5 hours of listening time on one charge.
For her
This stylish soft silicone protective cover for her Apple iPhone X features a marble design with a metallic rose gold finish.
A makeup brush she’ll love with velvet-like bristles, densely-packed ultra-fine fibers, and angular-shaped foundation brush made to ensure an airbrushed streak-free makeup effect.
GlamGlow Multimasking Mask Treatment Set – $39
This kit features all of Glam Glow’s iconic mud treatments allowing her to mask for every upcoming occasion.
Fresh Sweet as Sugar Lip Minis – $44
This limited-edition kit comes complete with five mini lip treatments to nourish her lips in bare or bold buildable-shades.
Nadri Edwardian Ear Crawlers – $45
Constellations of glittering cubic zirconias crawl up her earlobes in these ultra-modern earrings available in silver, rose gold and gold.
Emu Australia Mayberry Slides – $59.95
Made from plush sheepskin, the Emu Mayberry Spa Slipper is perfect for your girl to sink into and feel pampered. Plus, they come in a variety of colors.
Victoria’s Secret Pink Soft Sherpa Blanket – $64.95
Wrap her in the “softest blanket ever!” This super soft snuggly blanket from Pink has faux fur on one side and plush on the other. Sweet dreams are practically guaranteed.
Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses – $69
Bold frames accentuate the retro allure of lightweight, full-coverage sunglasses finished with logo plaques at the temples. This thick-framed cats eye style features metal top bar detailing and premium zero base flat lenses, and will suit all face shapes.
Slip for beauty sleep Slipsilk Pink Kisses Pure Silk Pillowcase – $79
An anti-aging, anti-sleep crease, anti-bed head pillowcase that is like an eight-hour beauty treatment every night. Plus, it’s silky-soft and feels like a dream! To really impress her, pick up the Slipsilk Pure Silk Sleep Mask, too.
P.J. Salvage Walk the Line PJ Set – $102
Every woman loves a new cozy pair of pajamas to climb into and snuggle up in, and these relaxed-fit woven sateen pajamas are sure to make her smile. Choose from pink or silver stripes.
Return To Tiffany Heart Tag Charm and Chain – $150
Ahhhh what woman doesn’t love receiving the iconic turquoise Tiffany box and untying the white satin ribbon to see what’s inside?
It is quite possibly the most recognizable and most desired retail container in history. With this popular Tiffany heart tag necklace motif, “one is never lost.”
Rebecca Minkoff Medium Je T’aime Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag – $295
Diamond topstitching adds modern dimension to the flap of this scene-stealing crossbody bag in richly pebbled leather available in vintage pink and dusty blue.
For him
Everything he needs for a close, comfortable shave: sharp, durable blades, a flex hinge, a lubricating strip and a precision trimmer for his sideburns and hard-to-reach places like under his nose.
The Art of Shaving Starter Kit – $30
The art of shaving starter kit offers the four elements of the perfect shave in an introductory size.
The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler – $34.99
This hot sauce sampler set by Thoughtfully offers a collection of seven spicy hot sauces from around the world with spice levels ranging from mild to blazing hot!
Stainless Steel BBQ Set with Aluminum Storage Case – $64.99
This 24-piece set is everything he needs for a successful BBQ with sturdy and easy to clean stainless-steel construction that will keep his tools looking great season after season.
Parachute Classic Bathrobe – $99
The ultimate relaxation wear for him with two slouchy front pockets, a snug waist tie and cozy shawl collar in white or stone.
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $109
It’s the perfect companion for the wireless guy to take calls, control music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk. Plus, with 8 hours of battery life, he won’t have to constantly recharge.
The latest Apple TV update lets viewers watch movies and shows in amazing 4K HDR quality support, but it’s not the only thing that has changed. Apple has loaded its TV offering with new features and capabilities, including streaming live sports and news, making it a great gift for any man with a television.
Ray Ban Black New Wayfarer Sunglasses – $193
These classic sunglasses will give your man full UV protection with polarized G-15 lenses, allowing him to see true, accurate colors while looking stylish.
Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $205.28
Your guy can experience rich cross-spectrum sound while listening to his favorite music on the go with this portable speaker that can be paired with most Bluetooth-enabled devices. It’s super stylish, too!
