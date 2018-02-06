30 great Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him or her

ST. GEORGE — Love it or hate it, it’s officially that time of year, again. Valentine’s Day.

If you’re stumped on what to gift the man or woman in your life this year, you’re not alone.

You’re also in luck because we’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas in every price range. Whether you purchase from the suppliers we’ve found or create your own likeness of the same, these ideas will show your guy or girl how much you care – and keep you out of the dog house.

If you don’t have a significant other, pamper yourself by getting yourself the perfect Valentine’s Day gift from the list below.

From love letters to booking a couple’s massage and other gifts they’ll love, here are some of our favorite (not-diamond) gifts this year.

For her or him

Create a music playlist – free.

An oldie, but a forever classic. Making a personalized music playlist for your significant other is a thoughtful way to express your feelings and show you care.

Love Coupons – practically free

Create a personalized coupon book for your significant other with love coupons that can be redeemed for a back rub, home-cooked meal, dinner out, breakfast in bed, movie night, alone time and other sweet gestures.

Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People – $12.79

With this one-sentence journal, couples can create a three-year time capsule of their relationship in the easiest way possible. The journal provides a question for every day of the year with enough space for two people to jot down a one- or two-sentence response.

Kind Notes – $34.95

Make Valentine’s Day last for 31 days with personalized love notes for your love.

Personalized “Where We Met” Puzzle – $39.95

This unique, customized jigsaw puzzle is a light-hearted but tender way to celebrate love and relationships. The place where you met your love is at the heart of the puzzle.

LoveBook – $42.46

Tell your love story. Create your own personalized gift book that lists all the reasons why you love someone.

Hello Fresh Food Subscription Box – $69

The Classic Box features a variety of recipes for meat, fish, produce and grains. Starting at $69 per week, choose dinner for two or for four. Then decide on three, four or five meals per week. Along with pre-measured, fresh ingredients, you’ll also receive recipes you can cook together.

Melted Couples Massage – From $109 (gift certificates at a discount sold Feb. 1-14)

Receive a melted customized massage with a friend or loved one in the same treatment room with two tables and two therapists. Read more: Melted Massage combines relaxation and togetherness through couples massage.

Apple Wireless AirPods – $159

Wireless headphones with audio that automatically plays as soon as you put them in your ears and pauses when you take them out. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call or even get directions, just double-tap to activate Siri. Airpods deliver 5 hours of listening time on one charge.

For her

Marble iPhone X Case – $9.29

This stylish soft silicone protective cover for her Apple iPhone X features a marble design with a metallic rose gold finish.

Cailyn O! Wow Brush – $32

A makeup brush she’ll love with velvet-like bristles, densely-packed ultra-fine fibers, and angular-shaped foundation brush made to ensure an airbrushed streak-free makeup effect.

GlamGlow Multimasking Mask Treatment Set – $39

This kit features all of Glam Glow’s iconic mud treatments allowing her to mask for every upcoming occasion.

Fresh Sweet as Sugar Lip Minis – $44

This limited-edition kit comes complete with five mini lip treatments to nourish her lips in bare or bold buildable-shades.

Nadri Edwardian Ear Crawlers – $45

Constellations of glittering cubic zirconias crawl up her earlobes in these ultra-modern earrings available in silver, rose gold and gold.

Emu Australia Mayberry Slides – $59.95

Made from plush sheepskin, the Emu Mayberry Spa Slipper is perfect for your girl to sink into and feel pampered. Plus, they come in a variety of colors.

Victoria’s Secret Pink Soft Sherpa Blanket – $64.95

Wrap her in the “softest blanket ever!” This super soft snuggly blanket from Pink has faux fur on one side and plush on the other. Sweet dreams are practically guaranteed.

Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses – $69

Bold frames accentuate the retro allure of lightweight, full-coverage sunglasses finished with logo plaques at the temples. This thick-framed cats eye style features metal top bar detailing and premium zero base flat lenses, and will suit all face shapes.

Slip for beauty sleep Slipsilk Pink Kisses Pure Silk Pillowcase – $79

An anti-aging, anti-sleep crease, anti-bed head pillowcase that is like an eight-hour beauty treatment every night. Plus, it’s silky-soft and feels like a dream! To really impress her, pick up the Slipsilk Pure Silk Sleep Mask, too.

P.J. Salvage Walk the Line PJ Set – $102

Every woman loves a new cozy pair of pajamas to climb into and snuggle up in, and these relaxed-fit woven sateen pajamas are sure to make her smile. Choose from pink or silver stripes.

Return To Tiffany Heart Tag Charm and Chain – $150

Ahhhh what woman doesn’t love receiving the iconic turquoise Tiffany box and untying the white satin ribbon to see what’s inside?

It is quite possibly the most recognizable and most desired retail container in history. With this popular Tiffany heart tag necklace motif, “one is never lost.”