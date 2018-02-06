Driver runs red light on Interstate 15 overpass, hits two pickup trucks

Cedar City Police cruiser stock image | Photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A driver reportedly ran a red light at the Interstate 15 off-ramp at Exit 62 Tuesday morning, colliding with two other vehicles.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of the I-15 southbound off-ramp and Main Street/state Route 130.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said the adult female driver of a 1999 white Toyota Avalon passenger sedan was heading north on Main Street approaching the intersection on the west side of the overpass.

“She ran the red light and ran into a Ford F-150 that was … making a left turn onto Main Street from the freeway,” Womack said.

After the initial collision, the Avalon then impacted a second Ford pickup, an F-350, that was stopped at the light, Womack said.

Two people were injured in the incident: a juvenile female passenger in the Avalon and the female driver of the Ford F-150. Both were transported to Cedar City Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The Avalon driver and the male driver of the Ford F-350 were not injured.

All four occupants involved are believed to have been wearing their seat belts, Womack said, adding that citations had not been issued at the time of this report but may be pending.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews